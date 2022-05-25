Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

From Dumb and Dumber to Titanic, Netflix’s upcoming lineup is sure to keep your eyes glued to the TV. Find out what shows and movies are coming to the streaming platform this June.

By Tamantha Gunn May 25, 2022 5:09 PMTags
Netflix
The weather isn't the only thing heating up this summer. 

Netflix has announced what TV shows and movies are coming to the streaming platform this June—and it's enough to keep you entertained as you cool off from the hot weather. 

Starting June 1, fan favorites like Mission: ImpossiblePlayer's Club, The Amazing Spider-ManLean on MeItSoul PlaneTroyDumb and Dumber, Titanic and more will be available to watch anytime. 

And if you're looking for new content, don't worry comma Netflix has you covered with films like Hustle, which follows a basketball scout—played by Adam Sandler—who discovers a new street player that could revive his career. Plus, there is Love & Gelato, a romantic film about a girl who finds love after spending the summer in Rome before going to college.

The streaming giant will also highlight comedy specials from their Netflix is a Joke Festival, including Pete Davidson Presents: The Best FriendsSnoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live and Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory.

Keep scrolling to see what else will be available to binge next month.

June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Top Gear: Season 27 and Season 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole: Season 3 and 4

June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The War Next-door: Season 2

The Wrath of God

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France (New episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

You Don't Know Me

June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN

June 19

Civil

It (2017)

June 20

Philomena

Doom Of Love

June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

June 23

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

Rhythm + Flow France (New episodes)

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

June 25

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday

June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

BEAUTY

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws: Season 2, Part 1

June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2

