Why Ewan McGregor Says It Was "Frightening" to See Darth Vader on Obi-Wan Kenobi Set

Sounds like Darth Vader was (obi-)wan person Ewan McGregor wasn't ready to see!

McGregor revived his role as the Jedi master in Disney+'s upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss what it was like reuniting with his old pal Darth Vader.

"It was frightening to see him again," McGregor said. "I hadn't acted with Darth Vader and I've been acting a long time. I think I've done a lot of stuff. But the first take with Darth Vader scared the ​s--t out of me."

When McGregor was rehearsing with Hayden Christensen, who stars as the villain, he didn't have Vader's helmet on, ​"and then they went, ‘Action!' And I'm walking down and I hear something, I turn around and ​f--k, Darth Vader is coming at me. I swear to God, I just about s--t my pants, really," McGregor said.