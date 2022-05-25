Why Ewan McGregor Says It Was "Frightening" to See Darth Vader on Obi-Wan Kenobi Set

Ewan McGregor revealed that while filming Obi-Wan Kenobi he was "scared." Find out why here!

By Jillian Fabiano May 25, 2022 4:17 PMTags
TVEwan McGregorDisneyHayden ChristensenJimmy FallonStar WarsCelebritiesWhile You Were Streaming
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Sounds like Darth Vader was (obi-)wan person Ewan McGregor wasn't ready to see! 

McGregor revived his role as the Jedi master in Disney+'s upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss what it was like reuniting with his old pal Darth Vader. 

"It was frightening to see him again," McGregor said. "I hadn't acted with Darth Vader and I've been acting a long time. I think I've done a lot of stuff. But the first take with Darth Vader scared the ​s--t out of me."

When McGregor was rehearsing with Hayden Christensen, who stars as the villain, he didn't have Vader's helmet on, ​"and then they went, ‘Action!' And I'm walking down and I hear something, I turn around and ​f--k, Darth Vader is coming at me. I swear to God, I just about s--t my pants, really," McGregor said.

photos
All of the Cameos We’d Love to See on Obi-Wan Kenobi

But Fallon can commiserate with McGregor, adding that, "when you're a kid, that is probably one of the scariest villains you'll see."

McGregor replied, "That's it, I think… I was like seven years old again. It was really genuine fear, I've made horror films and stuff. They're not frightening, but that was."

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

3

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

Being scared on set wasn't McGregor's only worry—he also had to remember how to do Obi-Wan's accent. 

"I started reading with these other actors, and I totally didn't have his voice at all. It was really bad," he explained. "I was just sort of doing this vague English accent and it didn't sound at all like Obi-Wan Kenobi."

But thankfully, in true Jedi fashion, he mastered it. "I just had to go back and like watch lots of Alec Guinness movies and watch all the original films," he continued. "I got back into it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.

(E! News and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

3

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

4
Update!

Where To Shop Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collection Drop 2

5

Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years

Latest News

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Cried "Every Day" Before Filming Final Season

Get $115 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $49

Exclusive

Laverne Cox Shares the Unique Design Feature She Gave Her Barbie Doll

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: The Best Deals from UGG, Madewell & More

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery