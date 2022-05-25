Married at First Sight Season 15: Meet the Couples

Watch : Welcome Home Nikki, Netflix's The Ultimatum & MAFS

Married at First Sight is keeping viewers on their toes.

On May 25, Lifetime announced the series is set to take place in San Diego, Calif. for season 15, the first west coast city for the franchise, which previously followed couples located across the country, including Boston and Houston.

With the news, the network also shared new photos of the newlyweds who agreed, to the ultimate experiment of getting married at, well, first sight. The 10 individuals will meet at the altar and say I do, after which they'll have eight weeks to decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce.

To guide them along the way, the couples will be paired by a team of matchmakers, including two new experts: DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, New York Times Bestselling Author and relationship advisor; as well as Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy. Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper are set to return. (Dr. Viviana Coles is seemingly sitting this season out.)