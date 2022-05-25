RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Tells All on Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Erika Jayne Shade

Beverly Hills isn't the easiest place to form friendships, but that's exactly what Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Vanderpump did last year.

Garcelle revealed as much in a recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, explaining that the two met in October 2021. "She was actually putting on an event for Haiti at TomTom, so I got to meet her," Garcelle, who was born in Haiti, said. "There was Haitian music blaring. There were more Haitians than I knew there were in California that night there. So I just fell in love with what she was doing."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and series alum got to talking later that evening, and once Garcelle mentioned that her son, Oliver Saunders, lived in Las Vegas, Lisa immediately offered him a job at the then-unopened Vanderpump à Paris. Before she knew it, Garcelle and Oliver were both attending the restaurant's grand opening earlier this spring.