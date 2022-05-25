Matthew McConaughey Pens Passionate Plea For Change After Shooting in His Hometown

Matthew McConaughey is calling for an end to gun violence after tragedy stuck his Texas hometown.
After a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school May 24, killing 19 students and two teachers, the actor shared a passionate plea to his Instagram.
"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he wrote to his 6.3 million followers. "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."
"As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs," the dad of three continued. "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above the devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."
McConaughey, who has previously considered running for governor of Texas, noted this is not about politics. "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better," he wrote. "We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."
He ended his message with a note to everyone grieving unimaginable losses. "To those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye," he shared, "no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."
The devastating event comes 10 years after the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 20 children and six adults dead.
Following the shooting, several celebrities spoke out on social media, calling for change and sending their love and support to the victims and their families.
"Today in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education," Selena Gomez, who is from Grand Prairie, wrote on Instagram. "A teacher killed just doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly underappreciated job. If children aren't safe in school, where are they safe? It's so frustrating and I'm not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."
