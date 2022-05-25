Target Summer Savings Sale: Swim, Sandals, Summer Styles & More Start at Just $5

Want to score a great deal on summer essentials? Target's Summer Savings Event has all the best deals on swim, summer dresses, sandals, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, outdoor decor and more.

Summer is (un)officially here! If you want to stock up on all the essentials you need to not only look good, but make your home look good as well, we've got a sale you definitely don't want to miss. We'd even say it's one of the best Memorial Day Sales of this week, and that's saying something considering how many great deals are out there. 

Target's Summer Savings Event is happening now and you can score up to 50% off summer essentials ranging from cute dresses, sandals and swimwear to personal blenders, dinnerware and patio furniture. Since there are so many discounts happening right now, here are the highlights: 

Clearly, there's no shortage of deals at Target so we'd get to shopping ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best individual deals we've seen at Target's Summer Savings Event, check those out below. 

 

The Best Deals From Target's Summer Savings Event

Threshold Porcelain Square Dinnerware Set White - 16 Pieces

During the Target Summer Savings Event, you can score even deeper discounts with their Deal of the Day. Today, Threshold 16-piece dinnerware are all 50% off. So you can score this stylish square set for just $30. The deal lasts for today only, so be sure to shop this while you still can!

$60
$30
Target

Best Target Deals on Swim & Summer Styles

Xhilaration Ribbed Ruffle Tie-Front Bralette Bikini Top

Xhilaration's flirty and fun ribbed ruffle tie-front bikini top comes in black, light pink, mint green and yellow. Sizes range from XS to 3X, and you can snag this today for just $13. 

$18
$13
Target

Xhilaration Ribbed Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Need a pair of matching bottoms? You can snag these cheeky bikini bottoms, which perfectly match the colors above, for just $10. 

$15
$10
Target

Shade & Shore Plunge Front Shoulder Tie Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

This super cute ribbed one piece swimsuit comes in cream and blue denim. It also features an open-back design with.a cutout keyhole and a cheeky fit. It's originally $40, but it's on sale today for $28. 

$40
$28
Target

Women's Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals

Sandals for the whole family are buy one, get one 50% off. So you can save on these highly-rated Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals, which one reviewer says are "SO much more comfortable and way more affordable than Birks."

$23
Target

Shade & Shore Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals

With Target's buy one, get one 50% offer, you can snag these slides for just $5!

$10
Target

A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress

During the Target Summer Savings Sale, you can score a cute new dress for summer at 30% off. You can even find a lot of options for $25 or less like this chic tie-back dress from A New Day for $24. 

$35
$24
Target

Best Target Deals on Kitchen Appliances & More

Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender

A single-serve blender is a summer staple, and this blender from Hamilton Beach is on sale for as low as $16 right now.

$20
$16
Target

PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer

Whether you special occasion to shop for in the upcoming weeks like a graduation or Father's Day, or you just want to treat yourself to something new, this single basket air fryer is a great deal at over 50% off!

$120
$54
Target

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig's K-Mini Single-Serve coffee maker comes in a variety of colors including pink, green, red and black. It makes a great graduation gift, plus it's on sale for $54. 

$90
$54
Target

Best Target Deals on Patio Furniture, Outdoor Decor & More

Threshold Outdoor Lumbar Throw Pillow Protea Flower

This gorgeous lumbar pillow will give your outdoor space a nice pop of color. Right now, it's on sale for just $12. 

$20
$12
Target

Threshold French Cafe Folding Patio Bistro Table

Got a small patio or balcony? This chic bistro table is perfectly sized to fit your space. Right now, it's even on sale for less than $40. 

$65
$39
Target

Pleasant Hearth Mason 30-inch Round Wood Burning Fire Pit

If you've been waiting for a good deal on a fire pit for your backyard, Target's got you right here! During the Target Summer Savings Events, you can get this round wood burning fire pit for 50% off. 

$75
$37
Target

Looking for more great Target deals? Check out the The Best Under $25 Deals From Target's Outdoor Furniture & Decor Sale.

