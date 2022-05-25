Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

Kailyn Lowry's chapter as a Teen Mom has come to an end.
On May 24, the MTV reality star announced during the reunion that she is leaving the show after 11 years. "I think that we should part ways," she told co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "I think this should be the end."
Now, Kailyn is opening up exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop about her decision and what's next for her family. "I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she said. "I decided it was time for me to move on."
Fans first met Kailyn during season two of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. The following year, she continued to document her motherhood journey when Teen Mom 2 premiered. Since then, viewers have watched her raise 12-year-old Isaac (with ex Jo Rivera), 8-year-old Lincoln (with ex Javi Marroquin) and Lux, 4, and 21-month-old Creed (with ex Chris Lopez).
While Kailyn made headlines over the years with her tumultuous relationships with her co-stars and exes, the 30-year-old said that she grew with every experience.
"I know I get a lot of backlash for some of the choices that I make," she said on Daily Pop. "But I'm just so open about the things that I do and the mistakes that I've made that I feel good about using my mistakes as an open line of communication with my kids. If they have a question about something, we can explain it, we can talk about it."
As she heads into her next chapter, Kailyn is excited to strengthen her bond with her new boyfriend, whose name she's yet to reveal.
"It's refreshing to have someone who just fully supports what I want to do and where I want to be," she said before teasing a return to reality TV. "I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we're planning and working on together."
Looking back on her decade of reality TV, Kailyn will always treasure the memories of giving birth to her sons and celebrating major milestones like their birthday parties. She already misses her producer Patrick and is hopeful she can "put things back together" with co-star Leah Messer after a tense reunion show.
Until then, Kailyn is focused on being the best mom no matter how chaotic life gets.
"I can't keep most of my appointments and all of the end of the year school activities under control right now," she said. "It's honestly fun and I don't know what I would do without the chaos."