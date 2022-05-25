Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

Watch : Kailyn Lowry Says Goodbye to "Teen Mom" After 12 Years

Kailyn Lowry's chapter as a Teen Mom has come to an end.

On May 24, the MTV reality star announced during the reunion that she is leaving the show after 11 years. "I think that we should part ways," she told co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "I think this should be the end."

Now, Kailyn is opening up exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop about her decision and what's next for her family. "I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she said. "I decided it was time for me to move on."

Fans first met Kailyn during season two of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. The following year, she continued to document her motherhood journey when Teen Mom 2 premiered. Since then, viewers have watched her raise 12-year-old Isaac (with ex Jo Rivera), 8-year-old Lincoln (with ex Javi Marroquin) and Lux, 4, and 21-month-old Creed (with ex Chris Lopez).