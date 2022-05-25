The Vampire Diaries’ Candice Accola Split From Husband Joe King After 7 Years of Marriage

It's over for Candice Accola and Joe King.
The Vampire Diaries star filed for divorce from King due to "irreconcilable differences" after seven years of marriage in late April, according to court documents obtained by US Weekly. The outlet also reports that Accola moved to Nashville in January, while her husband remained in Brentwood, Tennessee.
E! News has reached out to Accola's rep and has not yet heard back.
The split comes after rumors surfaced that Accola and The Fray musician had called it quits. Earlier this year, the actress, 35, removed all of her Instagram posts and started her page fresh the same month she filed for divorce. In her newer posts, she was photographed without her wedding ring.
Accola and King, 42, tied the knot in 2014. Several of her co-stars, including Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham, Michael Trevino and more, were in attendance for their New Orleans nuptials.
In January 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Florence May King. And in 2020, the Directionally Challenged podcast host and King welcomed their second daughter, Josephine June King.
That same year, Accola wrote an essay for SheKnows detailing her experience with expecting a child during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Where is the baby book that tells you how to navigate giving birth in a year like 2020? There isn't one," she wrote. "Forget my birth plan going out the window; this time, I threw out my whole pregnancy plan. My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020. But being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother."