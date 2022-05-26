Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares On-Trend Summer Outfits and Beauty Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to shop? If you are looking for cute outfits to wear for happy hours, barbeques, and other warm weather events, you're in the right spot. Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo is the E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor. All summer long, the Bravo star will share her summer must-haves for fashion, beauty. and travel. To kick off the season, Paige styled looks for three E! staffers on Daily Pop.
Paige is always on top of the latest trends with her own personalized touches and some classic elements thrown in. If you want a look styled by Paige, you can shop the outfits she put together. The reality TV star also shared some of her summer beauty essentials.
Summer Outfits: Look 1
Good American Always Fits Plissé Sculpted Dress
Everyone will be green with envy when they spot you in this glossy. emerald mini dress. The coolest thing about this dress is that you can adjust the neckline and the waistline to customize your look every time you wear it. The glamorous mini also comes in black and white.
If you're shopping, here's what you need to know about the Good American sizing:
- XS order size 00/0
- S/M order size 1/2
- L/XL order size 3/4
- 2XL/3XL order size 5/6
- 4XL/5XL order size 7/8
Wetkiss Women's Clear Heels Shoes
Every woman needs a pair of clear heels. They go with everything and they're just so glamorous.
JNB Crushed Metallic Envelope Clutch
A silver clutch is a wardrobe staple for sure. It complements any outfit and it amps up the elegance in an instant. If you adore this style, Amazon has four additional colorways to choose from.
Extro & Vert Double Breasted Mini Blazer Dress With Overlay in Hot Pink
If you love a bold mini dress, here's another vibrant option. The hot pink is serving real-life Barbie vibes, and we're here for that aesthetic.
Summer Outfits: Look 2
ASOS Design Wide Leg Linen Pants in Oatmeal
If you hate buying "work clothes," you need these. Yes, they're office-appropriate, but you can wear them everywhere else too. Throw them on with a bralette for a night out or your favorite bodysuit for a daytime occasion. These are such a staple, especially in the summer.
H&M Sweater Vest with Collar
The preppy vibes are not going anywhere. A sweater vest is such a classic style, but this collar puts a fun spin on that conventional look. This one also comes in green.
Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses
Sunglasses can really switch up your whole vibe. These are giving that "cool without trying too hard" level of glamour and they work with any outfit.
These come in 10 colors and they have 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Women's FAE Top Handle Crossbody
Look like the It Girl that you are with this faux croc, top handle bag. If you're on the go, you can also go hands-free and wear it as a crossbody. The JW PEI bag comes in several colorways.
Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers
A platform tennis shoe should be your go-to summer footwear. Wear these with casual ensembles or your favorite mini dress for a night out. These come in 20 colors and they have 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Necklaces
If you love the look of layered necklaces, it doesn't get any easier than this piece. It looks like multiple necklaces, but it's just one.
Summer Outfits: Look 3
Seyurigaoka Sexy Halter Neck Bodycon Dress
This multi-color maxi dress is a total showstopper. From the cut-outs to the bright hues, this is such a perfect summer outfit.
Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purses for Women
And, of course, you need a cute matching bag. The magenta perfectly complements the colorblock dress, but that's not your only option. You can also get one of these woven bags in 12 other colors.
Gifiore Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses
Why not go for some fun, colorful sunglasses? At this price, you might as well nab one in every color and there are 19 to choose from.
Ego Ville Caged Heel Sandals in Pink
Hit new heights in some bright pink, lace up, heels.
Summer Outfits: Look 4
Alaroo Women One Piece Short Catsuit
You will want to live in this black one-piece look. It's an essential layering piece and it's the easiest outfit you can have in your closet.
These catsuits come in 22 colors and prints and they have 3,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
ASOS Design Long Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt in Cotton in White
A crisp white shirt is a great purchase because you can style it in so many different ways to create a wide variety of looks.
Daisy Street Exclusive Chunky Jelly Sole Sandals in Clear With Daisies
Bring the 90s aesthetic to your outfit with some fun, daisy platform sandals.
Ankomina Small Candy Color Jelly Crossbody Bag Satchel Tote
Make a style statement with one of these bright mini bags. There are a ton of fun summer hues to choose from.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Beauty Staples
Aluan Handheld Fan
We all need a mini fan in the summer. Throw one of these in your beach bag or bring it your next outdoor concert. Pro tip: Use one of these to help set your makeup after your finished with the application.
These fans come in four colors and they have 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
If you want that dewy look, try the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint. Apply this just like you would put on a skincare serum. Within 30-60 seconds the shade adjusts to its true color.
This skin tint 291.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one raving, "I'm obsessed with this stuff (and i've refused to use anything other than dior foundation for years bc they had some pale olive undertones) no shade there but this blows anything i've tried out of the water. goes on smooth, has the right amount of coverage, is good for your skin, and looks fresh and natural, doesn't leave you looking cakey. 10/10 would recommend!!"
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Plump up the look of your skin with this Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer. The brand claims that this lotion makes your complexion glow, fights dullness, and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours.
The cream has 71.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "
If you want more Paige-inspired shopping, check these out:
- Paige DeSorbo's Wedding Guest Outfits You Won't Believe Are from Amazon
- Paige DeSorbo Shares Affordable Prom Dresses From Amazon
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Picks for the Girl on the Go
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Fashion Finds Are On-Point and On-Budget
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Picks Are Perfect Gifts for the Hard to Shop for People on Your List
- Paige DeSorbo's 2022 Style Picks Are Inspired by Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Craig Conover & Euphoria