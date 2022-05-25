Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2022: The Best Deals from Tory Burch, Free People, Sam Edelman, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready, set, shop! Memorial Day deals are here, which means it's a prime time to save on all your favorite brands. That's not the only sale happening right now. The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has finally started. Nordstrom shoppers have been looking forward to this sale for months. You don't want to miss these discounts on beauty products, clothes, shoes, home items and more.
There are so many great items at Nordstrom, so you have to be strategic. If you want to plan out your shopping, here are some of the best deals from Tory Burch, UGG, Sam Edelman, Free People, Madewell, BaubleBar, Steve Madden, MAC, Too Faced, and more. Plus, you can keep on reading to find out more about the sale.
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: The Best Deals
Shoes on Sale
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
It doesn't get any more comfortable than the UGG Fluff Yeah slippers, which have a platform sole that make these suitable for outdoor wear too. Nordstrom has these on sale in seven colors and prints.
These slippers have 5,700+ 5-star reviews from Nordstrom shoppers.
Sam Edelman Meghan Braid Slide Sandal
Make a sophisticated statement in braided, heeled sandals. They also come in black and white.
Steve Madden Lessa Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
Looking for a shoe that goes with everything? It doesn't get more universal than a pair of clear sandals.
Steve Madden Hayward Western Boot
Add a western aesthetic to your look with these adorable, pink cowboy boots.
Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike High Top Platform Sneaker
Elevate your style with some platform sneakers from Converse. You can wear them with everything.
Open Edit Kiera Pointed Toe Pump
Add a touch of pastel to your ensemble with some lavender pumps.
Open Edit Sheena Sandal
Bring some '90s-inspired flare to your wardrobe with these puffy, square-toed sandals.
Makeup on Sale
MAC Wild Cherry Love Me Lipstick
Deliver an instant dose of pink to your put with this super moisturizing lipstick. It feels super lightweight, but it has a great color pay-off, just like all MAC lipsticks.
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set (Nordstrom Exclusive)
This set includes two of the top-selling Too Faced Mascaras: the Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara and the Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara.
A Nordstrom shopper said, "Absolutely love this mascara! I find that I don't have a need for artificial lashes when I use this mascara. This travel size is perfect for a trip or to carry in my crossbody purse. I've become addicted to Too Faced products!"
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
This is an easy-to-use, mess-free cream eye shadow. This stick applicator is perfect to do your makeup when you're on-the-go and it delivers 24 hours of color, according to the brand.
Accessories on Sale
Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag
Bring some sunshine to your outfit with this yellow, pebbled leather crossbody bag from Tory Burch.
BaubleBar Layered Rope Chain Necklace
Instead of trying to arrange multiple necklaces in a "cool girl" type of way, just get this triple chain necklace. It doesn't get any easier than this and it works with any outfit.
Clothes on Sale
Free People Borderline Knit Wrap Midi Skirt
Adjust the Free People Borderline Knit Wrap Midi Skirt to get the perfect fit every time. This midi skirt is great for day or night.
Madewell Moody Blooms Resourced Georgette Lucie Puff Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top
This top is made for an outdoor lunch with friends. The print is perfect for summer and the color is great all year long.
Vera Moda Helen Cowl Neck Recycled Polyester Slipdress
This simple silhouette and fun pattern pair together for the perfect juxtaposition. This is a perfect dress for summer, or you can throw on some tights and a jacket when the temperatures drop.
When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
The sale is from May 25, 2022 to June 6, 2022.
Is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happening in stores too?
Yes, you can shop online and in-store.
What if I want to shop in person, but I'm afraid an item will sell out?
The buy-online-pickup-in-store option is perfect for you. You can tell if an item is in stock at your local Nordstrom store from the website. You can add that to your cart and select the option to pickup in store.
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
Really, what won't be on sale? We know Tory Burch, UGG, Sam Edelman, Free People, Madewell, BaubleBar, Steve Madden, MAC, Too Faced are just a few of the hundreds on brands in this year's sale, many of them with items under $100.
IF you're looking for more great sales, you can save up to 78% on these Madewell Memorial Day deals.