Where To Shop Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collection Drop 2

Kanye West’s second Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collection drop is almost here.

By Marenah Dobin May 25, 2022
Kanye West, Yeezy, GapScott Dudelson for Getty Images, GAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Good things come to those who wait, but don't wait too long because Kanye West's latest designer collaboration is bound to sell out quickly. In February 2022, the first Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection was released. The drop will be live on May 27, 2022.

Of course, the excitement is there, just like there is with every Kanye release, but there's also mystery with this one. The exact pieces were not released ahead of time, but we do know that the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line was co-developed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. Additionally, this release is in alignment with the artist's "Life of the Party" music video, which dropped on May 8, 2022. 

According to a press release from the brand, "new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist's past and future," which includes "photos from Ye's childhood that have been updated to inlay pieces" from the collection. 

Whether you've been counting down to this launch or if you were surprised and aren't sure where to shop, we have you covered with the best places to shop the new collection and some iconic pieces from previous Yeezy Gap launches.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Where to Shop Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection

When the collection drops, you can shop at Yeezy Gap, Farfetch, Mytheresa, and LUISAVIAROMA.

And if you are looking for more Yeezy Gap shopping, here are our favorite places to shop the previous collections:

Farfetch

StockX

GOAT

If you're looking for more celebrity fashion collaborations, Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker just dropped an affordable clothing collection.

