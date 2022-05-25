Meet the Filmmakers Behind Target and NBCUniversal's Scene in Color 2.0 Film Series

Paid content created in partnership with Target.

For the second year in a row, Will Packer will host Target's Scene in Color, which is a program that celebrates up-and-coming, young filmmakers. The series celebrates the stories of three BIPOC filmmakers on the rise. To learn more about Target's Scene in Color, head over to Rotten Tomatoes. This inspiring content will air on E!'s Daily Pop along with other NBCU platforms throughout the month to build up anticipation for Target's Scene in Color 2.0.

One film features the compelling story of Black singer on the rise in 1950s Las Vegas, on the verge of her big break. There's another film that follows the lives of Ethiopian boys hoping to get adopted before aging out of the system. The third story touches on the recent COVID-19 pandemic, with a lonely teenager trying to keep her parent's restaurant afloat during tough times while coping with other high school trials and tribulations.

Keep reading for more information on the filmmakers and their inspiring short films!