CBS Pulls FBI Finale Amid Fatal Texas School Shooting

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Praises Parkland Shooting Survivors

Hours before air, CBS made the decision to pull the May 24 season finale of FBI.

The episode, titled "Prodigal Son," was set to focus on a school shooting, which the network felt hit too close to home following a gunman opening fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school May 24. The tragedy killed 14 children and one teacher, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers," the episode's description read, "they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

In its place, the network will air an FBI episode from earlier this season. At this time, CBS does not plan to pull the spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted or FBI: International—both of which are set to air finales—from the May 24 schedule.

FBI, which is currently airing its fourth season, was renewed for an additional two seasons on May 9. The show, which centers on the New York criminal division of the FBI, stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.