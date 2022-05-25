How Much Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Cost? Here's an Estimate

Food

Ristorante Puny: To kick off the wedding festivities, guests dined at Ristorante Puny, where they reportedly ordered handmade trofie pasta with pesto, baked sea bass, fresh fruit, coffee parfait and a selection of Italian wines. If we were to add up these menu items along with the cost of alcohol, the bill could add up to approximately $214 per person. If, let's say, 50 diners were there, that would be about $10,700. After dinner, guests headed to Cafe Excelsior for cocktails and ice cream. If we were to assume a similar bill, that would be another $10,700. And at one point during the wedding weekend, the famous family had a private lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. If we were to assume a bill of the same amount once again, that would be another $10,700.

Catering: According to the venue, the base rate for use of kitchen at Castello Brown is $1,068.58. External catering can also be expensive. One wedding photography company based in Italy and the U.K., Benni & Carol, estimated that it can cost up to 130 € (or about $138.95) per person. If you were to invite 100 guests at this rate, that would come out to $13,895.

Cannoli Station: For those with a sweet tooth, the bride and groom had a cannoli station. Want something similar at your wedding? Boston North Shore wedding venue Woodman's of Essex says the average dessert station at a wedding can cost $500. Add in another $500 for a private chef, and you could be looking at $1,000.

Wedding Cakes: The cannoli station wasn't the only sweet treat at Kourtney and Travis' nuptials. They also had cakes at guests' tables. Woodman's of Essex estimates that the average cost of a wedding cake is $500. If you had 10 tables and there was one cake at each table (plus an official wedding cake), that could be $5,500.