Chris Evans, Kerry Washington and More Speak Out After Fatal Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Meghan McCain: God help us and help Uvalde, Texas. God help the the victims and their loved ones and pray for their souls hard right now. God help our sick country. God have absolute mercy on all of us. There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world.

Josh Gad: We as a nation care more about celebs fighting in court than children dying in classrooms. And to everyone who claims to be pro life, where is your compassion for the children who die every f--king week in this nation by the military grade guns you cherish?

Bette Midler: WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON'T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!!

Hillary Clinton: Thoughts and prayers are not enough. After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams. We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.

Barack Obama: Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they're worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space. Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear. We're also angry for them. Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook—and ten days after Buffalo—our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies. It's long past time for action, any kind of action. And it's another tragedy—a quieter but no less tragic one—for families to wait another day. May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds.