Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Rare Look Inside His Romance With Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine

In the game of love, Sean McVay knows he won big.

For more than six years, the Los Angeles Rams coach has had Ukrainian model Veronika Khomyn by his side—including when he made NFL history this year as the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

As the 36-year-old prepares for another season, Sean is showing support for his fiancée and the people of Ukraine by partnering with Chunky to make a donation of $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

"I'm really happy to be able to do this because this really hits home for me," Sean exclusively shared with E! News. "My fiancée grew up there. She still has family there. I've been incredibly impressed with just the grace at which she and her family have handled it and really the people of Ukraine."

"I always tell our players that I see better than I hear and what I've seen is an impressive show of resilience, love for their country, pride in their country and ability to stand up and unite in some of the toughest of times," he added. "It's such a credit to that culture and my fiancée and her family have certainly been a part of that."