Here's What Ice-T Really Thinks of Critics Questioning Why His 6-Year-Old Is in a Stroller

Watch : Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Teaches Grandma How To Twerk

Ice-T's response to parenting shamers is cold as ice.

The "Mind Over Matter" rapper and his wife, Coco Austin, received major backlash for letting their 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, ride around in a stroller while on a trip to Atlantis Bahamas, and CNN even covered the story.

"Lol… CNN? Really?" the rapper wrote in a May 24 tweet. "MFs ain't got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."

The social media uproar began when Coco posted a mirror selfie with her family during their trip to the Caribbean. In the group picture, Chanel can be seen looking unamused while seated in a stroller.

"Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly," she wrote on her May 22 post. In the next photo, the little girl is indeed all smiles as she stands in front of an ornate sculpture with Mom.

And while it seems the family was simply enjoying their time together, some fans in the comment section couldn't push past their parenting choice.