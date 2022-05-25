All of the Star Wars Characters We’d Love to See on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to a galaxy far, far away in Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering May 27. Find out all of the cameos we’re hoping to see in the new Star Wars series.

This is the Star Wars story you're looking for.

We're eagerly anticipating the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the Star Wars universe, as they're reprising their roles of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively, in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which premieres May 27. However, we're just as excited about another unpredictable aspect of the series: the possible cameos!

After all, The Mandalorian surprised us at every twist and turn with cameos that we didn't see coming—we're looking at you, Mark Hamill—so our expectations are pretty high.

Rupert Friend, who plays the Grand Inquisitor in the series, says fans should prepare to be very pleased.

"If it's possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think [the series] is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon," Friend told HeyUGuys. "And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can't tell you, but Easter eggs galore...Yeah, it's a thrilling ride."

First Look Images of Obi-Wan Kenobi

In addition to Ewan, Hayden and Rupert, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine and Sung Kang.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere May 27 on Disney+. 

For more on who else we'd love to see on the series, keep reading:

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Qui-Gon Jinn

Obi-Wan's Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson, died in Episode I—The Phantom Menace, but we've seen ghosts pop up in the Star Wars universe before Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of 2005's Episode III—Revenge of the Sith. Sounds like a perfect time to be visited by an old mentor!

However, Neeson has hinted that there are other things getting in the way of him making a re-appearance.

"I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don't think so. No, I haven't been approached," he told Jimmy Kimmel in June 2021. "They don't have enough money."

Empty those pockets, Star Wars!

 

Disney+
Ahsoka

Star Wars fans should prepare to see plenty of Ahsoka, whose own Disney+ series is currently in production. Ahsoka made her live action debut when Rosario Dawson played her in the second season of The Mandalorian in 2020. Dawson later reprised the role in The Book of Boba Fett in 2021. Third time's the charm, right?

Ahsoka has history with both Obi-Wan and Darth Vader—the two characters at the heart of the series' story—so it's pretty easy to connect the dots. She formerly worked with Obi-Wan before leaving the Jedi order and later served as the former Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, before facing off against him on Star Wars Rebels.

Merrick Morton/Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mace Windu

Now, listen. Did Mace Windu's hand get chopped up at the end of Revenge of the Sith? Yes. Was he then flung out of a skyscraper window to his near-certain death? Yes. Have we convinced ourselves that he won't be making a cameo in Obi-Wan? Of course not! It's Star Wars, baby! Anything can happen!

Samuel L. Jackson, who played Mace in all three prequels, shares our optimism!

"There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in March. "The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her and she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?'"

We like you, Sam! It's time to bring back Mace.

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Princess Leia

Leia would be 10 years old during the Obi-Wan Kenobi timeline, so it stands to reason that she could help bridge the gap between the Star Wars prequels and the original trilogy. If anybody is convincing enough to get Obi-Wan to leave Tattooine, it might be Leia. 

Obi-Wan has a relationship with Leia's adoptive father Bail Organa, as well, so let's just say we're having a hard time not getting our hopes up. 

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Padmé Amadala

Yes, we know Padmé died in Revenge of the Sith. That's what flashbacks are for! Played by Natalie Portman, Padmé has quite the tie to the Obi-Wan universe—after all, she is the former wife of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and the mother to Luke and Leia. While Natalie is soon to be seen in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, we'd love to see Padmé get some redemption after the prequels left a lot to be desired.

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Boba Fett

Boba Fett has been a hot commodity in the Star Wars universe lately, appearing in The Mandalorian before getting his own Disney+ live action series, The Book of Boba Fett

In 2002's Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan fought with Boba Fett's father Jango, with young Boba cheering him on. Who wouldn't want to see the evolution of the bounty hunter on Obi-Wan?

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jabba the Hutt

Jabba, the galaxy's favorite slug-like creature, would be alive and well during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We know that Obi-Wan is on Tatooine at some point, thanks to the trailer, but it's unclear for how long.

