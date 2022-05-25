All of the Star Wars Characters We’d Love to See on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This is the Star Wars story you're looking for.

We're eagerly anticipating the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the Star Wars universe, as they're reprising their roles of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively, in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which premieres May 27. However, we're just as excited about another unpredictable aspect of the series: the possible cameos!

After all, The Mandalorian surprised us at every twist and turn with cameos that we didn't see coming—we're looking at you, Mark Hamill—so our expectations are pretty high.

Rupert Friend, who plays the Grand Inquisitor in the series, says fans should prepare to be very pleased.

"If it's possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think [the series] is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon," Friend told HeyUGuys. "And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can't tell you, but Easter eggs galore...Yeah, it's a thrilling ride."