Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years

The Teen Mom family is saying goodbye to one of its own.

During the May 24 reunion episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry announced that she is leaving the show after 11 years.

"I think I need to move on," she told co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."

While Dr. Drew didn't expect to say goodbye to Kailyn during the reunion taping, the mother of four reiterated that it was time for a new chapter. "I think that we should part ways," she said. "I think this should be the end."

Before Kailyn's segment came to a close, Dr. Drew gave credit to the former 16 and Pregnant star for sharing her story and helping lead a decline in the birth rate among United States teenagers. "You helped do that," he told her.

Kailyn replied, "I hope so. I hope I had a small part in that."