Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years

The Teen Mom family is saying goodbye to one of its own.
During the May 24 reunion episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry announced that she is leaving the show after 11 years.
"I think I need to move on," she told co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."
While Dr. Drew didn't expect to say goodbye to Kailyn during the reunion taping, the mother of four reiterated that it was time for a new chapter. "I think that we should part ways," she said. "I think this should be the end."
Before Kailyn's segment came to a close, Dr. Drew gave credit to the former 16 and Pregnant star for sharing her story and helping lead a decline in the birth rate among United States teenagers. "You helped do that," he told her.
Kailyn replied, "I hope so. I hope I had a small part in that."
Fans first met Kailyn during season two of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. At the time, the Pennsylvania high school student was expecting her first child with Jo Rivera. The episode focused on the lack of support Kailyn felt from her loved ones. As a result, she relied on Jo's family for help.
In 2011, Kailyn continued to document her motherhood journey when Teen Mom 2 premiered. Today, in addition to raising 12-year-old son Issac with Jo, Kailyn is now a mother to 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She also shares Lux, 4, and 21-month-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez.
While the reality star had her fair share of ups and downs while sharing her life with cameras, Kailyn maintained that she was determined to be the best mother possible.
"When you become a mom—especially a single mom—you just do it," Kailyn previously told E! News. "You get up in the morning, put your big girl pants on and you figure it the f--k out. I think it's not the greatest advice but it's literally my life."
The Coffee Convos podcast co-host added, "I really hope that people watch my story specifically to see that it's not always easy, but when you put yourself first and your kids first, you find a way to do whatever needs to be done and for me, I'm going to figure it out. There's no other option."
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.
To hear more about Kailyn's future away from the cameras, watch E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, May 25 for an exclusive interview.