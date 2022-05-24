Step Inside Amy Schumer’s $15 Million "Dream Apartment" in NYC

Watch : Amy Schumer Reveals Hot Girl Summer GOALS

If you've got $15 million lying, you may want to snatch up Amy Schumer's NYC apartment.

The I Feel Pretty actress listed her 4,500-square-foot Upper West Side apartment, per the Wall Street Journal. The penthouse property—which is listed with Adam Modlin of Modlin Group—features about 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop garden and wraparound terraces.

And even if you're inside, you're still guaranteed to take in an incredible view. The solarium-style living room boasts skylights and a gas fireplace custom made with stone and glass.

Purchased in 2016, the property was Amy's "Manhattan dream apartment," she recently told WSJ, noting the $12.15 million purchase was a big deal for then then 35-year-old. "I'm someone who came from having to share a bed with my mom," Amy, now a mom herself to 3-year-old son Gene, added. "We had no money."

At the time, it was love at first sight. "I walked in and looked at the views and the sunlight and couldn't have made an offer fast enough," the comedian said. "I showed all my cards. I was terrible."