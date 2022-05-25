Kailia Posey's Mom Details Toddlers & Tiaras Star's Final Days Before Her Tragic Death

Watch : Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16

Earlier this month, Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey died by suicide at the age of 16, forever changing her mom Marcy Posey Gatterman's life.

"The days and weeks leading up to this, it seemed fine to me," Marcy exclusively shared with E! News. "I didn't go through her phone. For prom, she went with a bunch of friends. And the next day, everything was fine."

However, everything seemed to change on May 1. Kailia—who recently made the cheerleading squad and was named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant—asked her mom to pick up deodorant from the store, claiming she needed it for school the next day. Just minutes after Marcy headed out to run the errand, she said Kailia left the house with one of the family's cars. She sadly wouldn't see her again.