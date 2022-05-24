J.Crew Memorial Day Sale: Get This $110 Top for Just $20, Plus These 82% Off Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day is a great time for relaxation, barbeques, and socializing, but it's also one of the best times to shop. There are always so many good deals on beauty products, fashion, and more summer must-haves. You can even shop poolside so you can soak up the sun while you hunt for deals at J.Crew.

J.Crew always comes through with the great deals. Right now, there is a 50% discount on hot weather styles and an EXTRA 50% off sale items when you use the promo code SUMMER at checkout. If you're not shopping within those product categories, you can use the same promo code to get 30% off your purchase anyway.

Depending on which styles you adore, you can save a lot of money. You can get this $110 floral top for just $20 when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Or this $110 dress for just $35.