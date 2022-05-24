Vegan Chef Tabitha Brown Shows How to Make the Perfect Summer Burger

By Nicole Renna May 24, 2022 9:07 PMTags
Food
Watch: How to Make the PERFECT Summer Burger

Vegan chef Tabitha Brown shares her recipe for a Caribbean-styled "sunshine burger" just in time for the summer! Her secret to the delicious recipe is a sunshine seasoning that includes pineapple, mango, garlic, and more spices. Take a look.

photos
Daily Pop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 (4 oz) Beyond patties
  • McCormick Sunshine seasoning
  • 3-4 kale leaves (spine removed, thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 lime
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium avocado (peeled, pit removed)
  • 1 small red onion (thinly sliced rings)
  • mango slices
  • jarred roasted bell pepper
  • vegan cheese (optional)

Instructions

  1. Place burgers on plate & season both sides with sunshine seasoning.
  2. Heat skillet or grill over medium high heat & grease with cooking spray. Add patties & cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add sliced red onions & cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.
  3. In large bowl, combine kale, lime, olive oil & pinch of sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
  4. In separate bowl, slightly mash avocado with 1/2 tsp sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
  5. Assemble burger by spreading mashed avocado on bun, add cooked patty, grilled onion, roasted bell pepper, mango and kale.

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

3
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

3
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

4
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

5

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

Latest News

Florence Pugh Slams Will Poulter Dating Rumors After Beach Outing

Step Inside Amy Schumer’s $15 Million, NYC "Dream Apartment"

You Might've Missed This Musical Mistake in Senior Year

Exclusive

How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Could Mark Harmon Return to NCIS? Executive Producer Says...

Vegan Chef Tabitha Brown Shows How to Make the Perfect Summer Burger

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed