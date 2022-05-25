Stanford Basketball Star Haley Jones Has Advice About Prioritizing Mental Health That You'll Want to Hear

Watch : Stanford Basketball Player Shares Importance of Mental Health

While Haley Jones' shot selection has only improved with experience, so has the Stanford women's basketball standout become increasingly adept at knowing when her mind needs extra time to rebound.

"If you're not able to give your whole self to something, then you need to take a step back, find it and then go out so you can actually be playing the way that you're proud of," the 21-year-old told E! News in an exclusive interview for Mental Health Awareness Month. "Otherwise, you don't even want to be there and you're dreading going to practice."

And not being present in the moment could end up hurting in the long run.

"It takes a toll on your body if you're not there [mentally]," Jones explained. "You can get injured and then that just leads to more issues down the road. So I think if you're not fully present in what you're doing, and if that's due to some mental block that you're going through, whatever it may be, you need to advocate for what you need to your teammates, to your staff, and be like, 'Hey, I need a day.'"