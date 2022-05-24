How to Watch Bravo's Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue About AAPI Heritage

Several stars from Bravo's biggest shows are coming together, and for a good reason: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff, Summer House's Alex Wach and Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja are honoring the occasion as part of Bravo's Amplify Our Voices series, airing Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on @BravoTV's Instagram Live.
Together, along with E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes, the reality TV stars will participate in thoughtful discussions that unpack the current state of culture and how we can work together to build a brighter future.
Crystal took part in a similar iteration of Amplify Our Voices last year. In conversation with The Real Housewives of Dallas' Dr. Tiffany Moon and Top Chef's Melissa King, she opened up about the rise in anti-Asian sentiment and violence plaguing the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
"I believe that this is a political—it's toxic—influence that is part of the reason for this uptick in violence," Crystal said. "So I think that we cannot ignore it anymore, and we have been, as we've discussed, this model minority, right? That we've been silent, and we put our head to the ground, we work hard, we just keep moving forward. And when you see such blatant attacks and violence, we cannot be silent anymore."
The RHOBH star continued, "So this is really about having open dialogues, right? Using our platforms, whether it's Instagram and Instagram Lives like these, or just discussing it with your family or your friends. It's about sharing our experiences, and that's how we move forward."
To hear from Alex, Anila, Crystal and Erin, follow @BravoTV on Instagram and tune in to the Amplify Our Voices IG Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. on Tuesday, May 24.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)