How Taylor Swift Played a Role in Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko's Relationship

It's a love story!

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley is sharing details of her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko—including the fact that Taylor Swift was one of the first people to know about the romance outside of their inner circle.

While Becca and Hayley recently confirmed that they've been together for four years, they didn't publicly share their relationship at first. At one point, Becca flew out to Boston to see Hayley perform with Taylor and got to meet the superstar in her dressing room after the show.

"When I was thinking about it," Becca said in the May 23 episode of Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad. "I was, like, I think that was the first person who knew outside of my friends and family."

Meeting Taylor "felt like talking to a friend," the reality star added, and having the 11-time Grammy winner be one of the first people to know was pretty sweet.

"I thought that was a really cool thing," she said, "because obviously Taylor Swift stan forever."