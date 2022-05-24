Netflix Faces Renewed Criticism After Ricky Gervais Special Mocks Trans Women

Watch : Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker

Netflix is facing renewed criticism after Ricky Gervais' Netflix comedy special featured offensive jokes about the trans community.

In the comedy special SuperNature, released May 24, Gervais made multiple comments about trans women, including openly trans actress Eddie Izzard, who Gervais said, "Was brilliant in that thing as that man."

Gervais spoke about trans women's physical appearances, remarking, "The new ones we've been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c--ks. They're as good as gold, I love them."

He then discussed Kevin Hart's decision to step down as the 2019 Oscars host after homophobic tweets resurfaced. Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes five times, said that it's difficult to "predict what will be offensive in the future" as there's no telling who the "dominant mob will be."

"Like, the worst thing you can say today—get you cancelled on Twitter, death threats—the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don't have penises,' right?" he continued. "Now, no one saw that coming. You won't find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, ‘Women don't have penises.' You know why? We didn't think we f--king had to!"