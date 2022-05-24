All the Details on RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein and Husband Lenny Hochstein's Divorce

Watch : Larsa Pippen SWERVES Questions About Kim Kardashian

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband is drawing a line in the sand.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Lenny Hochstein officially filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20, less than a week after he confirmed they were going their separate ways. The two were married for 12 years and have two kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

Lenny, 55, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, noting that his marriage to Lisa, 39, is "irretrievably broken, and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation." The pair agreed to split "at least a month ago," per the filing.

The documents also show that Lenny requested he and Lisa both be granted "frequent and substantial time-sharing" of their children, along with his intention to pay spousal support as part of a prenuptial agreement the former couple signed before their 2009 wedding.

These details echo the statement Lenny shared with E! News on May 16. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," the plastic surgeon said. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children."