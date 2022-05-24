Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Kids Are All Grown Up in Adorable Playdate Photos

Tia and Tamera shared sweet pics of their kids having a playdate and you won’t believe how much they’ve grown.

By Daisy Maldonado May 24, 2022 5:51 PMTags
FamilyCeleb KidsTia Mowry-Hardrict Tamera Mowry-Housley Celebrities
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege

Sister, sister! For Tia and Tamera Mowry, family is everything.  

The twins, 43, took to Instagram on May 23 to share adorable pics of their recent family reunion. Tia gushed about how special it was that they were able to watch their kids "play together."

In one photo shared by both Tia and Tamera, the Twitches stars made silly faces; in another, Tia's 10-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, stood directly behind Tamera as his shocked aunt reacted to how tall he had grown. 

"So much fun with you sissy!" Tamera wrote in her caption. "Family is everything. Great laughs, conversations and pure love. Look how tall Cree has gotten?! I see you @tahj_mowry and dad." 

Tia shared similar images on her own Instagram page, writing, "family over everything " and added that there's "nothing better than getting together with my sister…and watching our kids play together." 

Tia also shared that she "can't believe" how big their kids are. She wrote, "These are the times I will always cherish!" 

photos
Meet the Next Generation of Celebrity Kids Who Model

Tamera is the proud mom of two children Aden, 9, and Ariah, 6, with husband Adam Housley. Tia has two children with her husband, Cory Hardrict: Cree and Cairo, 4.

In August 2021, Tamera exclusively told E! News that there is still some hope for a Sister, Sister reboot. The show, which starred the twins, ran for six seasons in the '90s.

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

"I want it, I want it, but the thing is everything has to align perfectly in that sense," she exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop. "And then also, Sister, Sister was such a classic and people loved it. We want to make sure that if we do do the reunion, it is amazing. Otherwise y'all know we're going to end up on The Shade Room and you'll be talking about how bad it is."

De Passe Ent/Paramount TV/ABC TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

We're still holding on to hope that there will be a reboot; but until that dream comes true we'll be manifesting a show starring Tia and Tamera's kids.

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

4

How Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close at Kourtney’s Wedding

5

Why Khloe Kardashian Screamed “Liar” at Kardashians Premiere

Latest News

Ricky Gervais Faces Backlash for Transphobic Jokes in Netflix Special

RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein's Husband Lenny Files for Divorce

See Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Kids All Grown Up In New Pics

Exclusive

Why Susan Kelechi Watson Needed a Break After This Is Us

Exclusive

A Temptation Island Proposal Is Coming in Season Finale Preview

Why Khloe Kardashian Screamed “Liar” at Kardashians Premiere

Ellen Pompeo Hints at Potential Grey’s Anatomy Exit