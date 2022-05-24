Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Kids Are All Grown Up in Adorable Playdate Photos

Watch : Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege

Sister, sister! For Tia and Tamera Mowry, family is everything.

The twins, 43, took to Instagram on May 23 to share adorable pics of their recent family reunion. Tia gushed about how special it was that they were able to watch their kids "play together."

In one photo shared by both Tia and Tamera, the Twitches stars made silly faces; in another, Tia's 10-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, stood directly behind Tamera as his shocked aunt reacted to how tall he had grown.

"So much fun with you sissy!" Tamera wrote in her caption. "Family is everything. Great laughs, conversations and pure love. Look how tall Cree has gotten?! I see you @tahj_mowry and dad."

Tia shared similar images on her own Instagram page, writing, "family over everything " and added that there's "nothing better than getting together with my sister…and watching our kids play together."

Tia also shared that she "can't believe" how big their kids are. She wrote, "These are the times I will always cherish!"