Watch Kailyn Lowry's Secret Boyfriend Make His Teen Mom Debut

Kailyn Lowry's new love is taking center stage.
While the Teen Mom 2 star has been an open book about her personal life, there is one aspect that she has tried to keep hidden. Yes, we're talking about her dating life. But in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kailyn is ready to share more details about the new man making her so happy.
After co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa asked Kailyn to introduce her boyfriend to the cameras from her house, she reluctantly agrees saying, "Why am I doing this?"
When Dr. Drew asks for his name, Kailyn shuts it down. "No, no, no, no," she said during the reunion, airing May 24. "Don't say your name. Don't you dare."
And when asked to share how she met her new guy, Kail doesn't answer. Instead, her mystery man steps out of the frame with one final message: "And that is my cue to go back to the room."
Earlier this month, Kailyn got the Internet talking when shared a photo with her boyfriend. While she didn't share his face—or his name—she did tease, "All good over here."
Now, during part two of the reunion show, Kailyn will discuss some of her biggest storylines of the season, including her battle with depression and how she is trying to focus on her mental health.
According to the reality star, maintaining boundaries with exes like Javi Marroquin is an important step to staying on the right path. (They share 8-year-old son Lincoln. Kailyn is also raising 12-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, 4 and 21-month-old Creed, with Chris Lopez.)
"I see my therapist twice a week," she shared during the reunion. "Right now, I think minimizing my communication with Javi is the No. 1 thing I need to stay consistent with because he seems to be a huge trigger for me."
As for why she chose to unfollow many close friends on Instagram. including co-star Leah Messer, Kailyn says it's not because of drama.
"I unfollowed every single person that I was following," the Coffee Convos podcast host said on the episode. "I was having a meltdown and unfollowed everyone. As far as I am aware, there are no issues between me and Leah."
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.