Revolve Beauty Sale: Deals Starting at $5 from Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Ilia, Ouai, Tan Luxe and More

Summer is almost here, which means a lot of us have fun plans in the works like traveling and spending more time in the sun. If you just realized you don't have sunscreen, you're out of shampoo, and you need bronzer, there's zero need to worry because you're not short on time. Revolve is one of those stores with lightning-fast shipping that always comes through. It gets better than that though. The Revolve Beauty Sale is here! Let's get our shop on.
You can save 15% on makeup, hair, skincare, bath and body, fragrances, beauty tools and more at Revolve through May 26, 2022. Just add your must-haves to your cart, then use the promo code BEAUTY15 at checkout. And, before you know it, that Revolve super quick shipping will do its thing and you'll have new beauty products at your door. Plus, all Revolve orders ship for free! That's a definite perk.
If you're not sure what to buy, here are some of Revolve's bestselling beauty products from Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Ouai, Briogeo, Tan Luxe, Rael, Supergoop!, COSRX, and more of your favorite brands.
Revolve Bestselling Beauty Products on Sale
Revolve Bestselling Skincare on Sale
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch- 24 Patches
These pimple patches a personal favorite. As soon as I spot a pimple, I put one of these on and I see a major difference hours later. These are amazing for an overnight treatment or you can subtly use them during those work-from-home, audio-only calls kind of days.
A Revolve shopper raved, "Amazing!!!! Dried my pimple up in a day and a half that I usually would have for a week! Incredible!"
INC.redible Blue Light Protection & De-puffing Under Eye Jade Roller
This is a cooling under eye roller made from polished jade. According to the brand, this roller protects from blue light, brightens dark circles, and reduces puffiness, according to the brand.
A Revolve customer said, "WOW! Im really glad I listened to the reviews and purchased this! The application not only feels soothing when you roll it on your under eyes, but I saw an instant improvement after one use. I am a college student, where all my classes are online, and for my job I use my laptop and phone wayyyy too much lol, and this is a now new must have in my skin care and health regime."
Another encouraged shoppers, to "buy in bulk."
Go-To Transformazing Mask 6 Pack
The text on these sheet masks is reason enough to purchase this. If you aren't the best at getting your beauty sleep, a little skincare TLC never hurts, right?
A Revolve shopper said, "These are my absolute favorite masks, I keep them stocked in my skincare cabinet! They make you glow and really help prime for serums/moisturizers and makeup. I have extremely sensitive skin as well!"
Rael Miracle Patch Spot Control Cover
This takes pimple patches to another level. If you don't have one zit to focus on, this is great for those little clusters of acne patches that just won't go away. Cover them up at once, wait a few hours, and you'll see a game-changing difference. These are a personal favorite to have on hand.
"Go to product before events! I love how much this product removes from the surface of the skin. Leaves my pores looking slightly smaller after using and the blemishes are quicker to heal," a Revolve shopper shared.
Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray
I am obsessed with this spray. It's a great one to keep in your bag, especially during the summer months. It refreshes dry skin, fixes cakey makeup, and gives a nice relief after wearing a protective face mask. When my skin is freaking out and red, this spray is a true SOS. It really helps calm down my easily-irritated face. I cannot praise it enough.
A Revolve shopper explained, "Honestly I was skeptical but this transformed my skin in one week! I've been struggling with cystic acne and I've been on Accutane for few times but the results never lasted more than few month. Products with salicylic acid and stuff like that never helped and sometimes made my skin even worse because my skin is super sensitive... Then I bought this and started using it and wow in few days my breakouts were smaller and some of them were COMPLETELY gone! Now it's been over a week and I have 1 little pimple but it's that time of the month so I understand. Honestly I'm so grateful for this product and i know this is a long message but I thought that maybe this might help someone who is struggling with their..."
Revolve Bestselling Hair Products on Sale
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment, which is a personal favorite. It is a complete game changer for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
A Revolve shopper said, "Olaplex all the way! There's no other brand that delivers such results and I tried hundreds of them. U need to use this with no 0. Transformational results from first use. I don't want to hear about any other hair products after trying olaplex."
Ouai Leave In Conditioner
I love this leave-in conditioner to detangle my hair. My hair looks a lot less frizzy and it's much more manageable when I use this. It's also a heat protectant, according to the brand.
"Best leave in conditioner I've tried," a Revolve shopper said. Someone else wrote, "Love this leave in conditioner. It's easy to apply and does not leave the hair feeling heavy or weighed down. After styling, it leaves the hair looking smooth and healthy. Quai makes great products."
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
If your scalp is irritated and flaky this scrub is a godsend. You might not think "gentle" when you hear the word "scrub," but this one is so great to remove product build-up and dead skin cells while it hydrates. This is a great treatment once every other week or even once a week depending on what's best for your routine.
A shopper said, "I have been searching for a product that will help my itchy scalp, and i love the results from this shampoo - leaves it feeling so clean right after 1st use!"
Revolve Bestselling Beauty Tools on Sale
Solaris Laboratories NY Mini Pro Pore Extractor
This is one of those items you need to keep around just in case there's an emergency, a skincare emergency. This suction extracting tool is great for blackheads and whiteheads, according to the brand. The tool comes with different suction caps that are suited for different curves and contours of your face.
A Revolve shopper raved, "It works INSTANTLY ! Gunk popped right out on the first use. I did have to steam my face first though because it opens the pores and makes extraction better! Try using a bit of serum if it's not gliding smoothly, bc the suction is pretty legit."
Surratt Relevee Lash Curler
If you want voluminous lashes, curl them with this before applying your favorite mascara. Kendall Jenner said that she keeps this in her bag.
A Revolve shopper shared, "I'm obsessed. The handle is not that shiny slippery metal. It has a coating so it doesn't slip. And the mouth of the curler is super wide. I have almond shaped eyes and most curlers are too short. The Best eyelash curler ever. Please don't ever discontinue this!!"
Revolve Bestselling Self-Tanner and Sunscreen on Sale
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Turn your favorite moisturizer into a gradual self-tanner when you add these drops. There are two different shades to choose from, but you can customize your tan every single time depending on the number of drops you use.
They've been recommended by Kelly Ripa, JoJo Fletcher, Cassie Randolph, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and by E! News shopping editors. A Revolve customer said, "Best face tanner I have found. I have fair skin and try to avoid actual tanning of it. This goes on evenly, wears off evenly and has a nice color."
Tan Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter
This super moisturizing lotion is just what you need to build up a gradual, natural-looking tan and keep your skin hydrated. It's another must-have for me.
"BEST self tanner," a shopper said. Another person said, "The BEST self tanner. Zero chance for user error Very forgiving. Moisturizing, no orange spots or streaks, no odor. Absolutely love it."
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
This is a great sunscreen. It blends in super quickly and it doesn't have a white cast in photos. It's also great for controlling oil and shine. I love how it lays under makeup too. The product doesn't pill underneath foundation and the rest of my beauty routine.
A Revolve shopper said, "I love this sunscreen! It absorbs fast into the skin and doesn't leave my face feeling sticky. It doesn't have a strong SPF scent and you hardly notice it after you apply it to your face. It works great underneath my makeup. I make sure to use this everyday."
Revolve Bestselling Makeup on Sale
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips List Lipstick
This multi-dimensional lipstick hydrates your lips with a rich finish that doesn't bleed outside of your lips. This nude color is called KIM K.W. named in honor of the star and there are two red shades as well. I have been wearing this lipstick for years because of my fandom for Charlotte Tilbury and the shade's namesake and I'm obsessed. It's long-lasting, creamy, and it's never messy.
A Revolve shopper said, "Love this lipstick color! It is absolutely beautiful. The perfect light nude pink. Of course, all charlotte products are high quality and this lipstick is no different. Bought 2 because I'm obsessed!"
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
If you want to pump your lashes, this mascara is extremely buildable and it's flake-free, according to the brand. This nourishing formula is great to lengthen, lift, and curl your lashes with a super precise, dual-sided application brush.
A Revolve shopper said, "NO CLUMPS, GREAT PRODUCT." Another customer wrote, "Amazing! I have baby lashes and this lengthens and adds volume. Also, the mascara does not smudge."
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand
This Charlotte Tilbury highlighter wand is always sold out. Whenever I see it's in stock, I buy two because I love it that much. A little bit goes a long way and it's easy to blend.
A Revolve shopper said, "This goes on exactly where you place the tip and the right amount comes out. Great color that blends well with my makeup and does not disappear." Someone else shared,"Love the texture!!! Lasts all day."
Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly
This clear lip jelly is super-hydrating on its own. It also looks beautiful over lip liner or lipstick. It's super soft, shiny, and never sticky. Revolve has this one in several, sheer shades.
