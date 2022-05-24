Ellen Pompeo Hints at Potential Grey’s Anatomy Exit

Ellen Pompeo shared her thoughts on whether Grey's Anatomy could live on without her.

According to Ellen Pompeo, Grey Sloan Memorial could operate without Dr. Grey.

Pompeo has starred as Grey's Anatomy's titular character Meredith Grey across the ABC series' 18 seasons, but she insists that she show could go on without her. The actress explained that she, along with series creator Shonda Rhimes, want the show to continue with or without her because it has "inspired so many generations of health care workers."

"I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content," Pompeo said in an interview with Entertianment Tonight, "and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."

She added, "Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."

So who will replace Meredith?

"We'll find someone," Pompeo said, "maybe, or we won't." 

But don't get your stethoscopes in a knot, our favorite doctor isn't going anywhere too soon.

With nearly 400 episodes under her belt, Pompeo signed a new one-year deal back in January to continue as Meredith Grey in season 19, Deadline reported at the time.

 When the new season was announced, Rhimes shared, "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season."

Watch the 400th episode of Grey's Anatomy May 26 on ABC.

