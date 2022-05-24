Selena Gomez Talks Potential Musical Episode of Only Murders in the Building

In Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez is able to disappear into the character Mabel Mora.
So naturally, she's a bit hesitant to co-sign the idea of a musical episode. "Personally, I want to be kind of careful," she explained on Deadline's Crew Call podcast. "I love being Mabel and I love that she's an extension of me but she isn't necessarily me."
The musical superstar said she isn't totally "opposed" to the idea but added, "My worry is that it might turn into a pop star thing and that's clearly not me."
But co-creator John Hoffman is totally willing to write an episode that features Selena singing and Steve Martin on the banjo. As he told Crew Call, "You're singing my tune."
As for what's definitely to come in season two, John shared a major spoiler about the upcoming episodes: There will be a '70s sensibility and "serial killer attitude."
John previously shared that Amy Schumer will play herself and Cara Delevingne is joining the cast as Mabel's love interest. Shirley Maclaine, she will play the grieving mother of recently murdered Arconia resident Bunny.
Selena shared that she had some jitters going into filming because of how well received the first season was, saying that she questioned, "How can I top it? How can I be better?"
But with the help of her co-stars, Steve and Martin Short, Selena said that she felt comfortable expanding the story they established in their debut season. "With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season one. We've just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it's really diverse. You're going to be surprised."
Season two of Only Murders in the Building premieres June 28 on Hulu.