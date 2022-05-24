Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding in Italy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

If you were keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's star-studded wedding (and let's face it, who wasn't?), you may have noticed that a certain family member was M.I.A.: her brother Rob Kardashian.

So why didn't he attend the nuptials in Portofino, Italy? Well... "Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle," a source close to the sock designer told E! News. "It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person."

And no, the decision didn't cause any drama. "Kourtney and the entire family completely understand," the insider added. "Kourtney didn't expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way."

The move may not come as a complete surprise to fans as Rob stays relatively quiet on social media and avoids the cameras when it comes to the family's shows in recent years. (Although, eagle-eyed fans did spot him on a recent episode of The Kardashians).

"Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself," the source said. "He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn't like to be around the cameras and at events like this."