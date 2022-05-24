BareMinerals Pressed Setting Powder: Get a $25 Discount Before it Sells Out

If you want to learn more about the bareMinerals Pressed Mineral Veil Setting Powder Duo, check out some of the rave customer reviews.

bareMinerals Pressed Mineral Veil Setting Powder Duo Reviews

A shopper said, "This powder held my makeup in place all day. I did not look greasy or oily by the end of the day my skin look smooth and natural. My under eyes looked so smooth. It did not feel like I was wearing anything on my face, it is very lightweight and I love how it looked on my skin."

Another declared, "I love this powder! It's perfect for summertime because it's not too heavy or cakey. it's comfortable & thin, but sets the makeup completely! I will definitely be buying again."

A QVC shopper wrote, "I really like this a lot! I have super oily skin and it does a good job keeping my skin matte. I like the texture and it performs well! I do have to reapply, but I am super oily. Would definitely recommend!"

"I loved this product. I previously have used the dermablend loose translucent powder as my staple but I feel like the pressed powder controls the amount you use so much better. It also lasts all day and mattifies really well," a QVC customer explained.

Someone shared, "This kept my makeup in place all day. I did not have an oils peeking through at the end of the day, it made my under eyes look so smooth. The powder itself it very lightweight it didn't feel like I had anything on my skin."

A customer reviewed, "This is the best setting powder I've used! It doesn't change the texture or color of my foundation and truly "sets in" I will continue to use this and the pad it comes with is thin and gentle which is nice, the price tag isn't bad either!"

A fan of the setting powder explained, "I'm always looking for a setting powder that is talc free and cruelty free! This is the best I've ever used, I look powerless and it was a breeze to apply. I can tell this is the gold standard."

Another wrote, "Provides a long lasting shine free finish without the heavy feeling!"

"This product is amazing and the best finishing powder I have used yet. I will definitely be buying it when I run out!! If u haven't tried it…go out and buy it and see for yourself," a QVC shopper shared.