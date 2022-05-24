Kohl’s Memorial Day 2022: Beach Towels Starting at $4 & More Can't-Miss Deals on Summer Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products, find a chic new outfit at the very last-minute or get your home ready for guests, Kohl's has pretty much anything and everything you could need and more. Lucky for us, Kohl's is not only affordable, they also have sales all the time so you're bound to score an amazing deal on something you want or need. So when it comes to Memorial Day sales, you just know that Kohl's is going to bring all the best deals.

If you're heading to the beach this summer, we found $30 beach towels for as low $4. Need new towels for the kids? The Big One Kids x Disney collection has discounts on Disney character towels including Mickey and Minnie, Ariel and Woody and Buzz.

Speaking of summer, Kohl's is also having a sale on their Celebrate Summer Together collection, which has everything you need to entertain guests in the upcoming months. Everything is super cute, colorful and on sale for less than $40.

To find some of the biggest and best deals, be sure to check out their huge clearance section which features deals on clothes and shoes for the whole family, as well as home and kitchen finds up to 70% off.

We've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals from Kohl's. Check those out below.