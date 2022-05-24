How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Travis Barker's Last Name After Marriage

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

The wedding bells are done ringing and the yacht left the dock. Now, Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new life.

On May 23, The Kardashians star donned her husband Travis Barker's last name on social media, changing her name to "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" in her Instagram profile.

She also showed off her new initials, "KKB," stitched on her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress in a new photo. The picture, posted to her Instagram Story, showed the intricate letters right next to woven floral designs.

The wedding gown was one of the several looks she sported during her nuptials over the weekend, including a white jacket that read "Mrs. Barker" on the back to match Travis' "Mr. Barker" blazer.

And if she didn't make it clear enough how much she adores the new name, she even posted about it on Instagram for all of her fans to see. In the post commemorating the big day on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, she captioned a photo of herself and Travis popping a bottle of champagne at the altar: "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."