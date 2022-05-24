Why Julianne Hough’s Broadway Debut in POTUS Is Right on Time

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs

Julianne Hough knows what you're thinking.

Based on her experience working on Dancing With the Stars and movies like Footloose and Rock of Ages, how has the performer never taken her talents to Broadway? Well, if you ask her, life is all about timing.

"There's been conversations about coming to Broadway, but I didn't just want to do this as a bucket list item and check it off my list," Julianne exclusively shared with E! News. "I really wanted to do it in a way that was immersing myself in the community, learning and being part of versus just popping in and popping out."