Why Julianne Hough’s Broadway Debut in POTUS Is Right on Time

Julianne Hough knows what you're thinking.
Based on her experience working on Dancing With the Stars and movies like Footloose and Rock of Ages, how has the performer never taken her talents to Broadway? Well, if you ask her, life is all about timing.
"There's been conversations about coming to Broadway, but I didn't just want to do this as a bucket list item and check it off my list," Julianne exclusively shared with E! News. "I really wanted to do it in a way that was immersing myself in the community, learning and being part of versus just popping in and popping out."
Lo and behold, she received a call in February about POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. And after reading the script, Julianne knew she couldn't say no.
"I said, ‘This is one of the funniest things I've ever read,'" the 33-year-old recalled. "From the first word and first page of the script, even before I saw my character [Dusty], I knew I had to do this."
Since previews kicked off in early April, Julianne and the cast—including Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria—have been delighting fans at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre. In fact, Julianne heard from co-star Rachel Dratch that some women "came out of the show and that they peed their pants a little bit" after experiencing the "most wacky farce."
"There's laughter from the minute you start the show to the end," she promised. "There's punching and slapping and a lot of physical comedy. It is wild beyond your actual dreams."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Julianne's Broadway debut, keep reading. And purchase tickets for POTUS now before it closes its doors on Aug. 14.
