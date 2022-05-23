A Skincare Routine You Can Do on Your Next Flight

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Passengers, prepare your skin for landing. If you've ever hopped off your plane when it lands in your destination and your skin feels dehydrated, dull, and tired, you're not alone. We can relate, and it's especially frustrating when you have vacation plans or work events to attend. Since airplane cabins lack humidity, the dry climate can actually pull moisture from your skin.
This summer, we're doing our skincare routines on planes. If you think about it, it's really the best of both worlds because it will provide entertainment while also leaving your skin dewy and glowing upon arrival in your destination. And if you fully took advantage of your vacation, partied a little too hard, and stayed out all night (don't we all?), these products will help revive your skin, so you'll look rested and rejuvenated at work when you return to reality.
From hydrating masks that will make you glow to under-eye masks that will ensure that the only bags that arrive at your destination are the ones you packed to pimple patches and more, scroll below for a full skincare routine with products from Sephora, Amazon, and more that you can do while you're 36,000 feet in the air.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Say goodbye to skin that looks tired or jet lagged. The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask includes niacinamide to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores, and glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin. Hydration is especially important when flying, as it will dry out and dehydrate the skin. In a consumer study, the brand says that 100% of participants using the Jet Lag Mask saw an increase in hydration 8 hours after application. The 2.25 oz tube will make it through security, and this is a mask you don't have to wash off.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
The only bags that should accompany you to your destination are the ones you packed! If you're taking an early flight, a red eye, or you just want your eyes to look extra bright, fresh, and awake, these eye masks are for you. This product is vegan and an allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award Winner. According to Wander Beauty, these masks contain peptides to improve the texture and tone of skin, amino acids for hydration, and hyaluronic acid to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack - 32ct
If you have any blemishes, a long flight is the perfect time to put some pimple patches on, and if your flight is super early, you can just rock the ones you wore to sleep the night before! These star pimple patches are so cute, you'll want to show them off while you travel.
HANABEE Rose Quartz Facial Roller Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Face Roller and Gua Sha Massage Tool
Get that blood flowing and de-puff while you're flying with this face roller and gua sha facial tool set. You'll be looking snatched when you get to your destination. The best part? It's 50% off now!
Wishful Thirst Trap Rose & Aloe Vera Soothing Sheet Mask
You might get some interesting looks while you use this sheet mask in-flight, but we think it's totally worth it. The brand uses ingredients like hollyhock rose extract to soften and sooth skin, sodium hyaluronate to hydrate the skin, and aloe vera to cool and soothe the skin.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
With over 44K "loves" at Sephora, you can add a little luxury to your flight while also helping your skin with Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. The brand says the 24K gold will give your skin a more lifted, firm, and youthful appearance while caffeine will help reduce under-eye puffiness and hydrolyzed collagen diminishes fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet around the eye area.
Face Massager Roller Golden 3D Roller Electric Facial Roller and T Shape Facial Roller Massager Kit
These facial tools vibrate to stimulate even more blood flow. Flying is the perfect time to give yourself a facial massage, as there's not much else to do, and your skin will look de-puffed once you arrive at your destination.
INC.redible Party Recharge Hydrating Hyaluronic Under Eye Masks
If you made the most of your vacation and stayed out partying all night long, these Party Recharge under-eye patches are for you. The brand says these masks contain "hydrating and nourishing ingredients to visibly reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles," so you'll look fresh on your zoom calls when you get home.
Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Whether your destination is somewhere cold or warm, you need SPF every single day. Supergoop's Glowscreen is great because it will provide you protection from the sun while also giving you light coverage, so you'll arrive with fresh, glowing skin.