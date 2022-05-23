A Skincare Routine You Can Do on Your Next Flight

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Passengers, prepare your skin for landing. If you've ever hopped off your plane when it lands in your destination and your skin feels dehydrated, dull, and tired, you're not alone. We can relate, and it's especially frustrating when you have vacation plans or work events to attend. Since airplane cabins lack humidity, the dry climate can actually pull moisture from your skin.

This summer, we're doing our skincare routines on planes. If you think about it, it's really the best of both worlds because it will provide entertainment while also leaving your skin dewy and glowing upon arrival in your destination. And if you fully took advantage of your vacation, partied a little too hard, and stayed out all night (don't we all?), these products will help revive your skin, so you'll look rested and rejuvenated at work when you return to reality.

From hydrating masks that will make you glow to under-eye masks that will ensure that the only bags that arrive at your destination are the ones you packed to pimple patches and more, scroll below for a full skincare routine with products from Sephora, Amazon, and more that you can do while you're 36,000 feet in the air.