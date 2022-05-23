Katy Perry Adorably Congratulates New Mom Rihanna

Katy Perry is all smiles about Rihanna's new bundle of joy.
Chatting with E! News on the American Idol season 20 finale red carpet, the "Smile" singer revealed that she has "no advice" for the first-time mom, who welcomed her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 19.
"I'm so happy for her and congratulations," Perry told E! News. "I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cozy time. It's a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in."
Perry previously called becoming a parent to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, with fiancé Orlando Bloom "the best decision I was ever able to make."
Another decision Perry is grateful for? Becoming a judge on American Idol. After joining the competition series in 2018, she told E! News that she would love to return for a sixth season.
"I feel so fulfilled doing this job, being able to really give all of my experience and knowledge to these kids and give them a real, true lottery ticket, like a life change," she shared. "This is such an incredible opportunity. It's a show that is really changing people's lives."
The season 20 finale on May 22 was a memorable one for Perry, especially getting to duet her classic song "Firework" with third place winner Leah Marlene.
"She sang 'Firework' at 9 or 10 years old, and then they had a video of that, and then they cut to us in real life," said Perry. "That is the power of American Idol. And then even Christian [Guardino], who sang with his idol Michael Bublé—it's amazing to see all these other stars come out for us, which was fantastic to have their support, and to hear these songs—to hear and see the growth, it's just so phenomenal."
Also during the finale, Perry took the stage alongside country star Thomas Rhett for the debut performance of their new song, "Where We Started."
"It's my first time dipping my toe into that water, and I love it 'cause it's all about songwriting," she said about her country music debut. "It's about telling a story, and I think storytelling is so important in life."
As for whether she and Bloom—who's been filming his latest movie in Kentucky—plan on switching to the country farm lifestyle?
"I don't know if I can do all that," Perry joked. "I mean, if I do get the overalls, they will be Balenciaga."
