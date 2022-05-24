This Bestselling $7 Concealer Has 96,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Maybelline

If you want to find out more about the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, here are some of the 96,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer Reviews

A shopper declared, "Holy grail concealer!!!! HELLO where have you been all my life? How have I slept on this drugstore product for so long?! It gets glowing reviews everywhere and now I know why. Started using concealer about 6/7 years ago and never in all those years found something that either matched my skin tone or didn't crease and look awful - or both. From the high end to the organic to the low end, never found it. Enter this simple product and the quest is over. Formulation is light and creasing is barely noticeable on me even without setting."

Another shared, "I like the product so well that I am on my third one. I use this all over my face where needed to blend In any dark spots and under eyes . It never cakes. Light is a perfect blend for my skin. Cant tell I have anything on . I feel that it makes me look years younger."

Someone else explained, "I have tried countless concealers for my under eye circles—most of which cost triple the price of this one by the way. I figured I'd try this on a whim because the reviews were so great and it was so inexpensive. It's officially become my new favorite concealer. It's not cakey, it blends easily, it doesn't crease and it lasts all day."

An Amazon customer said, "This inexpensive dark circle concealer is the best I've ever found. It goes on very easily and stays on for hours on my skin. It blends easily with a light touch of my finger. It really does hide my dark circles! I feel so lucky to have tried it. I was fortunate to order the right color for me. I am 72 years young and had almost given up on products like this. It's never too late."

A fan of the concealer shared, "I thought this couldn't possibly outdo my expensive concealer with the stupidly expensive brush. But the Maybelline did a better job, with no drying out and settling in my 60+ year old squint lines. And it took me about a minute vs at least 5 minutes to apply the expensive stuff. Looks great and I now understand why it always seems to be sold out! Buy it!"

Someone raved, "I absolutely loved this product it blends flawlessly with my skin!"

"It completely removes bags under the eyes and dark circles. Lasts all day. Although it is small, they last months. I purchased the shades warm olive and caramel. For a more dressy occasion I would go with golden. These 3 are great for medium brown skin girls," a customer shared in a review.

"This is my first time experimenting with concealer/makeup as a guy. I'm at a point in my life where I want to date but due to insomnia I look like I've been dead for 10 years.

This stuff is life changing! I literally need nothing else to look much younger and it takes like 30 seconds to apply," an Amazon shopper said.

A beauty enthusiast said, "I wear Fenty but this brand is half the cost and gives the coverage just as great as Fenty which is quite expensive. I ordered 2 initially and I'm happy I did leaving for vacation. I figured why take the expensive stuff since I will be outside or at the beaches. Wow was I surprised and happily surprised!"

A longtime user of the concealer shared, "I have used this product for years under my eyes, and have found that it blends and covers much better using a wet brush to blend after using the sponge applicator. It eliminates the cakey buildup and settling into creases that I originally experienced. I also recently had plastic surgery to revise a large dog bite scar on my lower lip and chin, and use this to conceal the incision while it heals... It covers very well and is barely noticeable."

Another person said, "This product stands up to all the reviews! I have dark rings around my eyes. So much so people ask if I am tired all the time. I have tried endless concealers, used foundation tricks, even the red lipstick trend under the eye. Everything always ended up looking caked on or emphasizing the rings even more. I purchased this color because I am very fair skinned. It matches great, and applies very smooth and silky. The product didn't feel like it was becoming caked on my face with additional layers."

