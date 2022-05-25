Was the This Is Us Series Finale All You Hoped For? You Tell Us!

Watch : This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

Tuesdays will be a lot less tearful now that This Is Us has concluded.

The series finale, aptly titled "Us," aired on May 24 and gave viewers a farewell to the Pearson family after six seasons on NBC. But did it provide the "closure and satisfaction" that longtime star Jon Huertas promised to E! News? Well, that's for you to decide.

The episode followed Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as they prepared for their mother Rebecca's funeral and began to make peace with the fact that she's gone. But it wasn't all sad, as flashback scenes featured a younger Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and her first husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as they spent a day making memories with their three kids (played by series originals Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates, respectively).

As the episode came to a close, we jumped back to Rebecca's death scene, where we learned what Jack told Rebecca during their reunion in, what we assume was, the afterlife.