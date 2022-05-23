Teen Mom 2 Reunion Sneak Peek: Briana DeJesus Responds to Chris Lopez Hookup Rumors

During part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana DeJesus is forced to address claims that she slept with the father of a co-star's kids. See how things escalated from there.

It was one heck of a dramatic season for Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus—and the drama is showing no signs of going away.

In part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, airing May 24, Briana is forced to address claims made by fellow cast member Kailyn Lowry, who accused Briana of sleeping with Chris Lopez, the father of two of Kailyn's sons. 

"That story is so old. Just because I had relations with someone's ex-husband doesn't mean I want to do that every single time," Briana said. "I think that's annoying. I think that's played out. I think she needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that's not going to get to me."

Briana is referring to Javi Marroquin, Kailyn's ex-husband who Briana dated after their split.

When reunion co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky pushed Briana to give a yes-or-no answer, things got heated.

"Yes or no to what? If I f-cked Chris? No. But why does that even matter?" Briana asked. "Why do you guys care? Is that your business? I don't think so. I don't think it's anybody's business. Not Kail's business, either. Chris is not her property. So even if I did want to f-ck Chris, who the f-ck cares?"

Briana was also asked about keen Teen Mom viewers who noticed she was wearing Chris' Goosebumps T-shirt in a scene.

"First of all, I have a lot of graphic tees," she explained. "No. 2, there's tons of Goosebumps shirts that I have. Me and him literally have the same shirt. Me and him could sit down here together and have the same shirt on. That's just that."

We might need to get R.L. Stine himself to unpack this.

When it comes to the idea of clearing the air with Kailyn, well, let's just say we're not getting our hopes up.

"I don't have problems with anybody. I don't think it will ever get cleared up," Briana said. "I don't care to fix it with her. She doesn't affect my day-to-day life. She can kiss my ass."

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

