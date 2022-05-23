Watch Kylie Jenner Hilariously Troll Sister Kendall During Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Weekend

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

What else are sisters for?

Kylie Jenner took the chance to poke some fun at Kendall Jenner during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy—and bible, the sibling vibes are just too good!

On May 22, Kylie posted on Instagram Stories a video of Kendall struggling to make it up a flight of narrow brick stairs at Kourtney and Travis' ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The video showed Kendall picking up her dress and awkwardly making her way to the top in sandals.

In the 818 Tequila founder's defense, Kendall's gown was not made for hiking, and Kylie even proclaimed herself, "these stairs are crazy" on her hysterical Story.

But the sibling ribbing did not stop there. Kylie, 24, also trolled her older sister, Kendall, 26, by poking fun at her infamous cucumber-cutting skills on TikTok.

Kylie's TikTok featured Kendall dancing and posing in front of the camera while Kylie took a sip of alcohol. She captioned the party moment, "me and cucumber girl."