Will Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White Appear on Season 7? She Says...

Below Deck Mediterranean is setting sail without longtime castmember Malia White.

But, the bosun made it clear that while she won't be on the show's upcoming seventh season, her departure has nothing to do with the fallout from Hannah Ferrier's controversial firing in 2020.

"I didn't leave because of anything that happened," Malia said during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I don't have bad feelings towards any part of Below Deck or anything that's happened."

As Below Deck Med fans may recall, Malia told Captain Sandy Yawn that Hannah had undeclared Valium and a CBD pen on board, leading to her dismissal in season five. (Hannah has since explained that the Valium was prescribed and the CBD was legal where they were sailing.)

She did admit to getting "a lot of heat for the whole Hannah thing," but once again insisted she was leaving for other reasons, including her "really bad" 2021 scooter accident and an upcoming oral exam she needs to prepare for.